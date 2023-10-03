How Vicks is looking to make its anthem inclusive ahead of ICC CWC 2023

During the World Cup, brands across categories are looking to create anthems, ICC Men’s Cricket World 2023 launched an official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh and music created by Pritam. Adidas launched its own anthem performed by rapper Raftaar, and there will be many more coming up. How is the brand looking to stand out in this anthem war? Sethi says, “Every brand has a different objective when they create an anthem. We wanted to win with fans. There is a direct connection, as we are talking about the power and responsibility of cheer. Secondly, we are a little inclusive with this anthem by partnering with India Signing Hands.”