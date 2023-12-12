How Zoo Media’s integrated pitch approach helped them secure the ICC WC 2023 mandate

Speaking about the execution of the campaigns, Bajaj says that the campaign ‘It takes just one day’ was their translation of the ODI. “From a core campaign creative perspective, we took the opportunity to study the last 20 years of the Cricket World Cup. We noticed that very rarely was there one consistent campaign idea or thought that stayed from the gestation period of the campaign to the end. As opposed to test cricket, ODI’s can decide your fate in just one day. You could be the best team in the world but if the other team is having a great day it takes just that one day for them to establish their greatness. This same idea was followed in everything from the launch to the TVC and the in-ground activations and branding,” he explains.