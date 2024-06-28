HP India launches 'Consider it done' campaign to highlight its 24X7 customer support service

Sunish Raghavan, senior director – Printing Systems, HP India said, “At HP we understand Indian businesses and how they take pride in the trust that their customers have on them. Printer breakdowns can significantly disrupt operations, which is why we are committed to offer comprehensive support to minimise downtime. We have re-engineered our customer service and support for our Smart tank range of printers to ensure we are accessible to our customers 24*7. “Consider it done” campaign is an attempt to connect with the “can do” attitude of these business owners and to give them the confidence that HP smart tank printers will never let them down."