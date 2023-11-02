Hrithik and Sara celebrate Diwali with Ferrero Rocher

The brand has launched two campaigns, #LightupyourDiwali and #MakeDiwaliMommmentsPerfect.
Ferrero India, a part of Ferrero Group, has announced two campaigns featuring Hrithik and Sara to reinforce Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments as gifting choices for consumers during the festive season.
The ‘Light up your Diwali’ campaign by Ferrero Rocher is about fostering heartfelt connections between our loved ones. As part of the initiative, the brand has launched a unique platform where people can create and share customised Diwali greetings for their loved ones. It has a contest leg as well where 100 lucky winners stand a chance to win the iconic Ferrero Rocher pyramid containing 96 golden-wrapped Ferrero Rocher.
Through the campaign, Hrithik unveils that Ferrero Rocher is the golden secret to light up his family's Diwali.
Additionally, Sara highlights the sentiment of how one could make every Diwali moment into an unforgettable and dhamakedar occasion with the affordable premium Ferrero Rocher Moments.
Speaking upon both the campaigns, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Ferrero India, says, “Diwali is a time of joy, togetherness, and making cherished memories. With our #LightupyourDiwali and #MakeDiwaliMommmentsPerfect campaigns, we aspire to establish Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments as the go-to choice for consumers who seek to infuse elegance and luxury into their festivities. We share a long-standing relationship with Hrithik and Sara and their appearance amplifies the festive spirit, making Diwali a truly unforgettable experience. We encourage everyone to light up their Diwali with the magic of Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments."