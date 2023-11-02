Hrithik and Sara celebrate Diwali with Ferrero Rocher

Speaking upon both the campaigns, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Ferrero India, says, “Diwali is a time of joy, togetherness, and making cherished memories. With our #LightupyourDiwali and #MakeDiwaliMommmentsPerfect campaigns, we aspire to establish Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments as the go-to choice for consumers who seek to infuse elegance and luxury into their festivities. We share a long-standing relationship with Hrithik and Sara and their appearance amplifies the festive spirit, making Diwali a truly unforgettable experience. We encourage everyone to light up their Diwali with the magic of Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments."