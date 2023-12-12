Hrithik and Sara spread the Christmas cheer in Ferrero India’s new campaign

The campaign highlights the brand's commitment to making every Christmas moment extraordinary with your loved ones.
Ferrero India, part of Ferrero Group, is set to dazzle the holiday season with two Christmas campaigns featuring Hrithik Roshan for Ferrero Rocher and Sara Ali Khan with Ferrero Rocher Moments. The two new digital films capture the magic and warmth of the festive season.
In the Rocher Christmas film, Hrithik Roshan invites viewers into his festive haven, adorned with Christmas decorations. Expressing his family's deep love for Christmas, especially for gifts, Hrithik reveals the perfect gift to light up their Christmas is Ferrero Rocher. He is seen savouring the taste of Ferrero Rocher, emphasising that- Roshans love Rocher.
For Ferrero Rocher Moments, Sara Ali Khan takes centre stage in #Makethemmmmomentperfect Christmas campaign, which revolves around the theme of creating perfect moments with loved ones this festive season.
The campaign film begins with Sara asking the viewers if they wish to know how they can make their Christmas perfect. She reveals her secret to a perfect Christmas, by sharing the Ferrero Rocher Moments. The film ends with Sara asking the viewers to be a Santa for your special people with Ferrero Rocher Moments. .
Speaking on the campaigns, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pralines, Ferrero India, said, "Christmas is a time of joy, love, and sharing precious moments with our dear ones. Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments have always stood for premium gifting and our Christmas campaigns featuring Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan embody these values. The essence of the brand aligns seamlessly with the festive season, making Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments the ideal choice for gifting, while celebrating the precious relationships we cherish."