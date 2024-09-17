Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif mark special moments with Rado

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, added, “At Rado, we believe in creating timepieces that are more than accessories–they are symbols of life’s most profound moments. Being able to work with two such stellar talents as Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif is a privilege that beautifully demonstrates how the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilé resonate with our most emotional occasions.”