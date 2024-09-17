Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif mark special moments with Rado

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rado introduces two new timepieces-Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and Rado Centrix Open Heart Super Jubilé.
Rado, the Swiss watchmaker, introduces two new timepieces-Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and Rado Centrix Open Heart Super Jubilé for gift-giving, featuring Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.
Hrithik Roshan unveils the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton, featuring a matte black monobloc case with rose-gold accents. The watch includes a black-tinted sapphire crystal, rose-gold hands and indexes with black Super-Luminova, and showcases the Rado calibre R808 automatic movement with a rose-gold center wheel bridge.
The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton comes with a high-tech ceramic bracelet and features a skeletonised movement visible through a transparent sapphire case back. It includes a Côtes de Genève decoration, an antimagnetic Nivachron hairspring, and offers an 80-hour power reserve. The case is water-resistant up to 30 bar (300 meters).
“The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton is a dynamic fusion of watchmaking heritage, innovative materials and modern design, ready to remind the wearer of their proudest achievements and accompany them on adventures to come.”, said Hrithik Roshan.
Katrina Kaif unveils the Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilé, featuring a rose-gold-colored case and a dark brown mother-of-pearl dial with 12 diamond indexes. The watch showcases the Rado calibre R734 automatic movement, visible through the open-heart design.
Katrina Kaif said, “The Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilé is not just the epitome of luxury, elegance and style but a work of art, making it the ideal gift for joyful moments you want to treasure forever.”
Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, added, “At Rado, we believe in creating timepieces that are more than accessories–they are symbols of life’s most profound moments. Being able to work with two such stellar talents as Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif is a privilege that beautifully demonstrates how the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilé resonate with our most emotional occasions.”