Hrithik Roshan brings festive sparkle in Ferrero Rocher’s Diwali campaign

Ferrero Rocher has launched a new Diwali campaign titled 'Add Your Golden Touch', starring brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisment

The film follows Roshan through a day of Diwali festivities, showing how Ferrero Rocher elevates simple moments into warm, golden experiences of togetherness. From morning greetings to evening celebrations, the narrative highlights the brand’s association with festive joy and indulgence.

Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Ferrero India, said: “Diwali is a season of warmth, light and togetherness. Over the years Ferrero Rocher has become an integral part of Indian families celebrating special occasions. Our new film with Hrithik Roshan beautifully captures how Ferrero Rocher can add a golden touch and make your loved ones feel special.”

Alongside the TVC, Ferrero Rocher has introduced a festive consumer promotion. Each piece now carries a QR code unlocking rewards, including limited-edition collectibles, Ferrero Rocher Pyramid packs, and gold vouchers worth Rs 9,999.

The campaign is supported by outdoor activations with hoardings across Mumbai and Delhi, as well as a digital rollout on YouTube and social media.