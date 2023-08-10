Hrithik Roshan to ride Hero’s Karizma again

The actor took to his Instagram to tease a renewal of his endorsement of Hero’s Karizma, an ad which he featured in back in 2003.
Speaking about legendary celebrity endorsements in India, actor Hrithik Roshan’s decade old ad for Hero Honda Karizma still has a significant recall. In the ad, Roshan flips his cap while sitting in a Western saloon style location. This ‘cap lift’ is a scene that, in particular, has a significant recall to bike enthusiasts.
The actor took to Instagram to reignite the nostalgia of the ad. He posted a small clip of the scene on his instagram on August 7. “If the tales are to be believed, then the time has come for me to ride the Legend again! Recreate the Cap-Lift using #livethelegend. You are in for a legendary surprise with me!,” he said in the caption of the post.
Roshan was challenged by a motorcycle gang in a western setting. The bike gang smeared mud all over the bike and made a run for it. Roshan chased them, and overtook them. Then, playing on the bike’s speedy appeal, the mud from Karizma clears out and lands on the bikers. The tagline for the campaign was “Now you can ‘Jet Set Go’ and have the ride of your life.”
The ad came out around 2003, when Roshan was appointed the brand ambassador by the brand. At that time, in the premium motorcycle segment, bikes whose appeal was speed and looks, Karizma used to rule the roost. Karizma was first launched in India in 2003 as the Hero Honda Karizma. The success was driven by the fact that 200-250 cc was not explored by other brands in the business till then.
The bike got a new variant in R in 2007 which was also fairly successful. However, the brand wasn’t able to sustain the success post the split of Hero and Honda in 2011. With both brands going down different roads, Hero was able to retain Karizma and launched a new variant Karizma ZMR. The bike’s sales couldn’t match the sales of Karizma 2003. The variant’s sale saw a gradual decline, all the way to zero in 2019.
Now, media reports have pointed out that a new variant of Karizma ZMR is scheduled to launch by the end of this month. The new variant is speculated to have 210 cc engine, a step down from the original 223 cc engine.