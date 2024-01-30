Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’ takes off with Asian Paints, Royal Enfield, Zomato, and more

Brands including Acer, Carrera Eyewear, Casio G-Shock, Evocus, HRX, LG, Mahindra Group, and Poco, are also featured in the film.
Released a day before the 75th Republic Day on January 25, 2024, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, alongside other notable actors like Ashutosh Rana, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, has now joined the Rs 100 crore club.
With a total collection of Rs 118 crore, the action-packed film draws inspiration from India's retaliatory airstrike after the Pulwama terrorist attack.
Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Mini), and Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky).
Notably, the film seamlessly incorporates various brands through verbal mentions or billboards, spanning across different industries.
Let’s have a look at them:
Royal Enfield
The film opens with Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover arriving at the Air Force base on Royal Enfield motorcycles. Throughout the movie, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are frequently seen riding Royal Enfield motorcycles in various scenes.
Carrera Eyewear
Hrithik Roshan’s entry features him wearing a pair of Carrera sunglasses. Other actors were also seen donning it.
Mahindra Group
Anil Kapoor's character is introduced arriving at the Air Force base in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV. Subsequently, other characters in the movie are also depicted driving the same vehicle.
Zomato
Initially, Zomato is verbally mentioned by Deepika Padukone as she invites Hrithik Roshan to lunch with her friends. Later in the movie, a Zomato billboard is seen while Roshan is returning to Jammu from Hyderabad at the Hyderabad airport.
Asian Paints Royale Glitz
There were more than two billboards of Asian Paints Royale Glitz on the streets of Jammu. It was also displayed on the side panel of a news channel.
HRX
In a scene at a bar where all the actors socialise, Hrithik Roshan is spotted wearing a sweatshirt from HRX, his own brand. He was also seen punching an HRX boxing bag.
Casio G-Shock
The actors were seen wearing G-Shock watches in various scenes.
POCO
In a still from the song Heer Aasmani, Deepika Padukone is seen taking a selfie with the group from a POCO phone.
Evocus
The black alkaline water brand made an appearance in the song Sher Khul Gaye where Anil Kapoor takes a sip from the bottle.
Acer
Ashutosh Rana was seen using an Acer laptop at the operations office at the Hyderabad airport.
LG
Talat Aziz, who played Hrithik Roshan’s father, was seen watching news on LG’s television.