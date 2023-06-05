HSBC India's new campaign 'My Account Starts Today' starts with a "clean record"

Talking about his first-ever ad with HSBC India, Virat Kohli said, “When I was informed about the association with HSBC the first thought I had was it feels right and comfortable. And that's something I always look for when an association comes up. I knew that the association would be very organic and natural and not be forced in any way. One can rest on their accomplishments, but the moment at hand is what counts most. My belief system of discipline, commitment, and focus, aspects that have played a key role in my career so far, resonates deeply with HSBC's rich legacy in India, disciplined approach, and long-standing commitment”.

Commenting on the association, Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, said, “Our collaboration with Virat Kohli reflects the deep-rooted positive sentiments and unwavering commitment to India. With our extensive range of products and services, we are strategically positioned to support multiple facets of India’s economy, poised for enduring growth. This campaign serves as a testament to our dedication to growth and our aspiration to become the preferred international financial partner for our clients.”