HUL and Reckitt dominate TV advertising in first half of 2023: TAM

The food & beverage sector finished on top with 23% in January-June 2023 as well as during the same period in the previous year.
As per a quarterly AdEx report by TAM Media Research, television advertising has witnessed an increase of 3% in the January-June 2023 period over January- June 2021.
The Jan-Jun'22 and Jan-Jun’23 both saw a minor 3% rise in ad volumes over Jan-Jun'21.
The report revealed that in Jan-Jun'23, ‘food & beverage’ (23%) was on top followed by the ‘personal care/personal hygiene’ sector with a 17% share.
‘Auto’ is the only newly entered sector in the top 10 list during Jan-Jun’23, the report revealed.
‘Personal care/personal hygiene’ and ‘household products’ saw a positive rank shift.
The top 10 categories added 31% share of advertising volumes in January-June 2023. Biscuits was the new entrant among the top 10 categories during January-July 2023. Four categories in the top 10 categories list were from food and beverages sector.
Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser finished first and second respectively in January-June 2023 as well as January-March 2022. The top 10 advertisers added 46% share of ad volumes during January-June 2023. Wipro was the new entrant in the top 10 list of advertisers during January-June 2023.
During Jan-Jun’22, total of 8.8K+ brands were present on Television.
5 out of the top 10 brands were from ‘Reckitt Benckiser’ and 2 were from ‘HUL’. ‘Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean’ was the top brand on TV during Jan-Jun’23 and a total of of 8,800 brands were advertised on television during that period.
During Jan-Jun’23, ‘GEC’ outperformed ‘News’ channels as the leading genre for advertising, in contrast to its position during the same period in 2022. The top 5 channels genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during both Jan-Jun’23 and Jan-Jun’22.