HUL Q1FY25: Ad & promotion spends increase by 11% compared to Q1FY24

Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director commented, ‘HUL’s first quarter performance reflects our decisive actions of transforming our portfolio in high growth spaces aided by gradual recovery of rural markets. Our commitment to unlocking access to aspiration, market making and premiumisation supported by our distinctive capabilities is a key driver of our competitive edge. We continue to focus on driving competitive volume growth, generating fuel to invest behind our brands and making our business future fit. We remain confident of the medium to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector. With our strong brands, execution prowess and distribution might, HUL is well positioned to leverage this growth opportunity as we continue transforming our business to outperform."