HUL Q4 results: Ad and promotions spends increase by 23% compared to Q4 of 2023

As per the press release by the company, Rohit Jawa, CEO and MD commented, "In FY’24 we delivered a resilient performance with 3% USG and crossed Rs. 10,000 crores net profit mark. We remain focused on driving operational excellence and have continued to build back our gross margins whilst stepping up investment in brands and long-term capabilities. Looking forward, I am optimistic of consumer demand gradually improving due to a normal monsoon and better macro-economic indicators. With rising affluence, under-indexed FMCG consumption and a strong digital infrastructure, I remain very confident of the medium to long-term potential of Indian FMCG sector. To serve the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers, we have embarked on a journey of 'Transform to Outperform'. Our key thrusts of Growing our Core through Unmissable Brand Superiority, Market making and Premiumisation, Re-shaping our portfolio to high growth spaces and Leadership in Channels of future, backed by our distinctive capabilities will enable us to continue winning in the Indian FMCG sector."