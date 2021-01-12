HUL’s Pears responds to Sebamed’s jab, reiterates its purity and transparency

The HUL soap brand said in a TOI print ad today (Jan 12, 2021) that it’s “So pure, it has nothing to hide”. It’s a counter-response to Sebamed’s ad where one of the actresses in it asked, “Masoom, transparent sabun ka pH level kiske jitna hota hai?” Sebamed then went on to claim that Pears’ pH level is the same as Rin, a detergent bar from the house of HUL.