HUL’s Pears responds to Sebamed’s jab, reiterates its purity and transparency

This after Sebamed called out Pears and claimed its pH matches the pH of Rin, the detergent bar from HUL.
Pears, the soap brand from Unilever (HUL in India) has responded to Sebamed, a German skincare company's campaign after it called out leading soap brands last weekend.
The HUL soap brand said in a TOI print ad today (Jan 12, 2021) that it’s “So pure, it has nothing to hide”. It’s a counter-response to Sebamed’s ad where one of the actresses in it asked, “Masoom, transparent sabun ka pH level kiske jitna hota hai?” Sebamed then went on to claim that Pears’ pH level is the same as Rin, a detergent bar from the house of HUL.
Pears soap ads have spoken about the soap bar’s transparent design and how it is pure and gentle on the skin because of its glycerin content. The print ad reiterated that Pears soap is gentle and mild for all skin types and contains “100% more glycerine”.
Sebamed’s comparative advertising campaign is based on the ph level of the soap brands it has targeted: HUL’s Dove, Lux, Pears, and Wipro’s Santoor.
Dove too responded to this campaign in a print ad a couple of days ago where it reiterated its gentleness against the German skincare company’s jabs.