HUL's Vim unveils an indie music video with singer Ritviz

Commenting on the launch, Ashwini Rao, head, Home and Hygiene, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. says, “This campaign puts a brilliant spin on a consumer insight a lot of us can relate to – Chores at the sink is something everyone puts off for as long as possible but end up being irritated with loads of vessels remaining at the sink. Vim has for the last 30 years helped make this chore easier with world class products and communication with the belief that everyone can do dishwashing. Ritviz has now come in to elevate the experience even more by creating this tune that quite literally turns dishwashing into a dance party, sparking joy and creativity in kitchen sinks everywhere - you'll definitely find yourself playing this on repeat as you do your dishes!”