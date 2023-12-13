Hype Luxury onboards Suniel Shetty as brand ambassador

Shetty's association with the brand aligns with Hype's mission to establish Bharat's first global luxury mobility platform.
Hype Luxury, a mobility platform and a global enterprise, has announced the signing of actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador. It offers luxury cars, yachts and private jets on rental basis.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, the brand was founded by visionary entrepreneurs Raghav Belavadi and Vijaya Belavadi in 2017.It has expanded to 23 cities in Bharat and operational presence in seven other countries. This collaboration with Suniel Shetty marks a strategic move to propel Hype Luxury to new global heights.
Suniel Shetty expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm delighted to be the face of Hype Luxury as this association allows one to experience luxury without owning it. Hype Luxury offers vehicle leasing and exclusive services on land, air and water in a more flexible consump-tion pattern, to help customers realise their aspirations and dreams of living a luxurious life. By expanding its worldwide range of mobility services, it is responding to changing customer preferences and the trend towards digital, flexible and individual choice."
Raaghav Belavadi comments on the association, adding, "Suniel Shetty epitomises the essence of luxury and charisma, making him the perfect face for Hype. His association signifies a synergy of elegance and grandeur, elevating Hype to new heights in the world of global luxury mobility experiences".
“Targeting High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs), the luxury segment has witnessed exceptional growth globally, gaining prominence in the post-COVID era. It’s time to bring premium services to the front line in Bharat”, he added.
The company operates in 23 cities across Bharat, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR and Goa, among others. Internationally, it has a presence in Dubai, UK, Alaska, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Maldives, New Zealand and French Riviera.