Hype Luxury onboards Suniel Shetty as brand ambassador

Suniel Shetty expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm delighted to be the face of Hype Luxury as this association allows one to experience luxury without owning it. Hype Luxury offers vehicle leasing and exclusive services on land, air and water in a more flexible consump-tion pattern, to help customers realise their aspirations and dreams of living a luxurious life. By expanding its worldwide range of mobility services, it is responding to changing customer preferences and the trend towards digital, flexible and individual choice."