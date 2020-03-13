IAA Retrospect & Prospects postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

A revised date will be announced shortly.
The previously scheduled event on March 18th, 2020 ─ “IAA Retrospect & Prospects” at St. Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai has been postponed amid the rising COVID-19 concerns.
The decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty considering the safety and health of guests, staff and the community .
"In this light, we have taken the decision to post-pone the event. However, we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We greatly appreciate the enthusiasm and interest everyone has shown towards the event. We wanted to ensure a worthwhile time for all the guests but not to compromise anyone’s safety, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event for now. We will announce the revised date shortly," said a press note.