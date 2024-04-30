Ibrahim Ali Khan launches his Instagram account and debuts as PUMA's newest brand ambassador

Commenting on the association, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi said, “Given my love for sports such as football, motorsport and cricket, I am extremely excited to collaborate with PUMA. I have always looked up to PUMA athletes such as English footballer Jack Grealish and cricketer Virat Kohli and look forward to the opportunities to engage with them through the brand. I will be working closely with the PUMA team on interesting campaigns and truly hope to carry forward the brand’s rich legacy.”