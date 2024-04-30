Ibrahim Ali Khan launches his Instagram account and debuts as PUMA's newest brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In grid action at the forthcoming Miami Grand Prix, the budding actor is scheduled to promote the brand.
Sports brand PUMA India has announced young actor, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, as its newest ambassador. With a legacy in both the realms of sports and cinema, Ibrahim is the perfect addition to the PUMA’s Family.
Under this association, he will front the brand’s sports-inspired premium and limited-edition footwear and apparel products. In doing so, PUMA will further connect with its young consumers and drive the brand's sports heritage story forward with Ibrahim’s innate style and passion for sports.
Ibrahim wears his late grandfather’s cricketing legacy with as much pride as his own love for football and passion for making cinema. He is slated to make his acting debut soon with two films produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ibrahim joins a lineup of icons such as Usain Bolt, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Neymar Jr, Virat Kohli, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Commenting on the association, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi said, “Given my love for sports such as football, motorsport and cricket, I am extremely excited to collaborate with PUMA. I have always looked up to PUMA athletes such as English footballer Jack Grealish and cricketer Virat Kohli and look forward to the opportunities to engage with them through the brand. I will be working closely with the PUMA team on interesting campaigns and truly hope to carry forward the brand’s rich legacy.”
Speaking about the association, Karthik Balagopalan, MD, PUMA India, said “Ibrahim Ali Khan’s unique blend of sports heritage and cinematic charm perfectly embodies PUMA’s ethos of effortless style and athleticism. With Ibrahim onboard, we are excited to reach and deeply engage with relevant audiences, inspiring the next generation of athletes and trendsetters.”
Ibrahim Ali Khan made his official debut on Instagram today, revealing his association with PUMA in his first ever post on the platform. Ibrahim's caption "Legacy? I’ll make my own", made a bold statement and had the country’s social media buzzing with activity. As part of the launch, PUMA also released a series of exclusive images featuring Ibrahim, where he is seen celebrating sports heritage and timeless sophistication.
Keeping up with his passion for sports, Ibrahim will also be seen representing PUMA India at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, cheering for his favourite racers such as Charles Lecrec.