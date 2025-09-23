Ibrahim Ali Khan named local ambassador for Azzaro fragrances

Azzaro has announced actor Ibrahim Ali Khan as its new Fragrance Local Ambassador. He will be seen in the upcoming Azzaro Wanted campaign, introducing the Forever Wanted Elixir fragrance.

The Azzaro Wanted range is designed for those who embrace individuality and bold self-expression. Ibrahim’s style and lifestyle align with the brand’s approach to fragrance and identity.

“Ibrahim has a magnetic personality, a genuine and captivating aura that made him a perfect match to embody the bold spirit of Azzaro Wanted in India,” said Charles-Alexandre Boczmak.

Ibrahim will feature in the new local campaign highlighting the Forever Wanted Elixir fragrance, created to leave a strong, lasting impression.

With a growing fan base and presence in the film industry, Ibrahim Ali Khan has quickly become a youth figure in India. His appeal as a style-forward personality makes him a suitable choice for the brand’s latest campaign.