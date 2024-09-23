ICC releases official song 'Whatever It Takes' for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

W.i.S.H. shared their excitement at the launch of the song, "We are incredibly proud to share that as an all-girl group, we’ve created the official event song for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup! Cricket is a powerful force that unites people across our country and around the world, and it’s an honour to contribute to such a special occasion. As huge fans of Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, we can’t wait for them to do the hook step from the music video and of course the other players from all the participating nations!”