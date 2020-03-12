IDFC FIRST Bank appoints Network Advertising as creative agency of record

The mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch.
In a very recent development, IDFC FIRST Bank has appointed Network Advertising as its creative agency of record. Industry sources aware of the development suggest that the agency will be responsible for all the bank's creative responsibilities including all retail assets and liabilities.
The account was awarded post a multi-agency pitch and the bank's previous agency partner was McCann Worldgroup - MRM (direct and digital marketing arm of McCann Worldgroup). IDFC FIRST has been working with McCann Worldgroup since 2015.
It is learnt that the brand started looking for a new advertising partner around October last year and was looking at leveraging digital channels primarily for acquisitions and brand building.