If a ‘German Lab’ says it’s pure, it must be…

In smaller font, at the bottom of the ad, is a line about the product being in compliance with the FSSAI’s (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) purity standards. This is noteworthy because brands like Dabur, for instance, that failed the CSE’s purity test, have been reminding us that they are on the right side of the FSSAI. White that’s a fair way to counter criticism, there’s nothing quite like Zandu’s antidote is there? German Lab versus German Lab.