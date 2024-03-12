IIFL Home Finance launches second film with Pawan Malhotra as Bharosa Bhau

Commenting on the launch, Madhvi Gupta, head, marketing, ESG and CSR, IIFL Home Finance, said, “With our first film, we planted the seeds of trust. Now, this second chapter in our story solidifies that bond. 'Saath Honge Kaamyaab' demonstrates that we are more than just a lender. We are a steadfast partner, walking beside our customers as they navigate their financial journeys. Whether it's the dream of homeownership or the ambition to grow a business, we understand that trust is the foundation of success. With IIFL Home Finance, you can be confident that your aspirations have a true champion.”