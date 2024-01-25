IIFL Home Finance's latest film emphasises trust and support

The film titled 'Saath Honge Kaamyaab' features actor Pawan Malhotra as Bharosa (trust) Bhau.
IIFL Home Finance, a digital-first home finance company unveils its latest film to capture the essence of trust and support that the audience can place in the brand. The campaign aims to demonstrate its commitment to transforming dreams into reality by addressing home ownership and business loan needs of its audience.
The film centered on the theme of 'Saath Honge Kaamyaab' is set to launch in languages across India. The film revolves around trust, with Bharosa Bhau, played by Pawan Malhotra, symbolising reliability in relationships. Bharosa Bhau appeals to those seeking trust and aims to offer reassurance and affirmation.
The narrative transitions to Bharosa placing his trust in IIFL Home Finance, highlighting its reliability and credibility in fulfilling home ownership and business loan requirements.
Madhvi Gupta, head, marketing, ESG and CSR, IIFL Home Finance , expressed her enthusiasm on the launch stating, "Our film 'Saath Honge Kaamyaab' captures the essence of trust and support, reinforcing that with IIFL Home Finance, you are not alone in the journey towards pursuing your dreams and can place your trust in the brand."
Manish Kinger, executive creative director, Schbang said, “Our intent with 'Saath Honge Kamyaab' is to solidify the aura of trust around the brand. With this quirky film, we are looking to inject comic relief in the otherwise serious category and reinstate friend-like trust on the brand, in the process."
Pawan Malhotra said, "Portraying the role in 'Saath Honge Kaamyaab' has been an enriching experience. Being associated with IIFL Home Finance and this inspiring project has been a privilege, and I believe the audience will connect with the powerful message it delivers."
Credits:
IIFL Home Finance Ltd.’s Brand Team:
Madhvi Gupta, head - marketing, ESG and CSR
Surbhi Gupta, brand manager
Schbang Creative:
Manish Kinger, executive creative director
Baani Singh, group creative manager
Tarana Jagota, sr. creative strategist
Ali Ahmad, creative strategist