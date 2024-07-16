IIFL Home Finance launches third 'Bharosa Bhau' film featuring Pawan Malhotra

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
IIFL Home Finance, a digital-first home finance company, unveils third film featuring acclaimed actor Pawan Malhotra as ‘Bharosa Bhau’. Centered on the theme #Saath Honge Kaamyaab (Together We Will Succeed), the film showcases Bharosa Bhau's pivotal role in a business inauguration, highlighting the importance of trust in both personal and professional relationships.
Building on the success of its previous campaigns, the latest installment deepens the narrative of trust and reliability in the home financing sector. This narrative connects to IIFL Home Finance's commitment to being a trusted partner in realising homeownership and business dreams.
In the film, Bharosa Bhau is summoned during the inauguration of a new business, where one partner seeks the final stamp of trust despite years of friendship and collaboration. Bharosa Bhau's endorsement serves as a poignant reminder of the trust placed in IIFL Home Finance, reinforcing its commitment to transforming dreams of homeownership and business success into reality.
Commenting on the launch, Madhvi Gupta, head - marketing, ESG and CSR, IIFL Home Finance said, "In our third film, we have not only strengthened the foundation of our trust but also reinforced the connection we have built with our customers over the years. Through the #SaathHongeKaamyaab campaign, we reaffirm our commitment of not being just a companion but a trusted partner in our customers' financial journeys. Whether it's the dream of owning a home or the vision to build a thriving business, we understand that trust is paramount to success. With IIFL Home Finance by your side, rest assured that your aspirations will have a steadfast advocate."
Curated in collaboration with creative agency Schbang, the film employs a unique approach to address the topic of trust in financial services.
Manish Kinger, executive creative director, Schbang said, "In a category that continues to be taken seriously, the third chapter of #SaathHongeKamyaab brings a light-hearted approach to the consumer problem of placing trust in the organized sector. A stroke of humor along with the strong foundation of Bharosa Bhau’s dependency helped cement our intent of not just being a financial institution in this otherwise tough journey, but being tried and trusted as your friend."