IIFL Home Finance launches third 'Bharosa Bhau' film featuring Pawan Malhotra

Commenting on the launch, Madhvi Gupta, head - marketing, ESG and CSR, IIFL Home Finance said, "In our third film, we have not only strengthened the foundation of our trust but also reinforced the connection we have built with our customers over the years. Through the #SaathHongeKaamyaab campaign, we reaffirm our commitment of not being just a companion but a trusted partner in our customers' financial journeys. Whether it's the dream of owning a home or the vision to build a thriving business, we understand that trust is paramount to success. With IIFL Home Finance by your side, rest assured that your aspirations will have a steadfast advocate."