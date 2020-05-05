IKEA encourages us to reimagine our homes during the lockdown in a new ad film

Made using clips from its old ads, the furniture retailer takes a cheery note of making life fun during the lockdown.
IKEA, the world's largest furniture retailer has released a new ad for its Indian market. Called 'A home full of possibilities', it is a take on how we can reinvent our homes and locked-in lives to whatever form we like.
The 20-second ad shows us snippets how the different forms we can give our homes – a makeshift tent within a room, booking goodies as if we're running a bakery, playing the piano like a virtuoso, or doing your art class from home; it's all about endless possibilities out home presents us.
This isn't the first ad from the Swedish retailer for the Indian market. After it opened its doors to the Indian public in 2018, it had rolled out a campaign crafted by Dentsu Impact called 'Make Everyday Brighter'. Snippets of this ad are found in the new 2020 ad because shooting a new ad is not possible due to the lockdown.
In August 2018, IKEA opened its first store in Hyderabad, India and saw a spectacular footfall of 40,000 visitors on day one. The brand had opened a 4,00,000 square foot store where several items were priced below Rs. 200.
Buoyed by the success of the Hyderabad store opening, IKEA then went on to open online-only stores in Mumbai and Pune and had plans to open a store in Bangalore in the summer of 2020 but that seems to have hit a roadblock considering the spread of Coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown to control its spread.