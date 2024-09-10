IKEA India encourages people to elevate their sleep game with its new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
'It’s Time to Sleep Beautifully' campaign is conceptualised by Leo Burnett.
With India ranked as the second most sleep-deprived country in the world, after Japan, IKEA India is here to help people get the best sleep ever with its latest campaign, It’s Time to Sleep Beautifully. Featuring two relatable digital films, the campaign emphasises that while blissful sleep might not always make you look your best, it can make you feel truly rejuvenated and more active the next day.
Many people believe that a good sleep is just about having the right mattress and pillows but IKEA is encouraging people to up their sleep game with the help of six essentials: Comfort, Light, Sound, Temperature, Air Quality, and Decluttering.
In our fast-paced lives, the true value of restful sleep is often overlooked and with 80 years of learning from the world, IKEA knows that a great day starts with a good night’s sleep. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign takes a humorous spin, showcasing people sleeping so deeply that it shows on their faces. With a bed that feels like a fluffy cloud, a duvet that gives the best hug ever, no clutter in sight, air feels like it’s straight from the mountains, and not a single ray of light disturbing your rest, IKEA’s ‘Six Essentials of Sleep’ is the recipe for the perfect sleep.
Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India, said, “At IKEA, we know that many people in India struggle with sleep, often unaware that small changes at home can make a big difference. We're passionate about improving life at home, and we believe better sleep benefits everyone. Sleep is more than just a mattress—it's about the entire atmosphere around you. Our ‘It’s Time to Sleep Beautifully’ campaign showcases the must-have essentials for creating the ideal sleep environment, offering a wide variety of products to help one achieve better sleep at home.”
Pravin Sutar, national creative director, Leo Burnett India said, “It is uncanny to imagine that more than 60% of Indians get less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep. Therefore, a sleep campaign for India is the absolute need of the hour, and there couldn’t be a better partner than IKEA as they offer a complete sleep solution that’s unique to them. When we conceptualised the campaign, we went beyond what a single product can do for your sleep; it’s about what happens when everything affecting your sleep is taken care of. You sleep unabashedly, the way you want, and that’s what makes this kind of sleep beautiful. When people sleep beautifully, it might look awkward from the outside but feels beautiful from the inside. That’s exactly what we aimed to convey with the ‘It’s Time to Sleep Beautiful’ campaign.”