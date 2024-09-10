IKEA India encourages people to elevate their sleep game with its new campaign

Pravin Sutar, national creative director, Leo Burnett India said, “It is uncanny to imagine that more than 60% of Indians get less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep. Therefore, a sleep campaign for India is the absolute need of the hour, and there couldn’t be a better partner than IKEA as they offer a complete sleep solution that’s unique to them. When we conceptualised the campaign, we went beyond what a single product can do for your sleep; it’s about what happens when everything affecting your sleep is taken care of. You sleep unabashedly, the way you want, and that’s what makes this kind of sleep beautiful. When people sleep beautifully, it might look awkward from the outside but feels beautiful from the inside. That’s exactly what we aimed to convey with the ‘It’s Time to Sleep Beautiful’ campaign.”