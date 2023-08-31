IKEA India shows how organizing can save time with ‘Ads That Skip You’ Series

The series of ads is a part of IKEA India’s latest campaign ‘organising is awesome’ which is directed towards integral aspects of daily life: quick organisation for your bedroom and bathroom. IKEA India's innovative campaign highlights the fact that organisation isn't merely about arranging products; it’s a gateway to an efficient and stress-free lifestyle. In the spotlight of this campaign are the SLÄKT kids’ bed with storage, LILLTJÄRN under sink cabinet, and VESKEN trolley. Together, these products re-establish IKEA’s position as a leader in storage and organising solutions.