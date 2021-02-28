IKEA touts the value of shared relationships in new ad…

… While it plans to open its first mall in India at Noida.
‘Home is where it all begins’ has been IKEA, the Swedish furniture giant’s tagline ever since it made its foray into India. Simple and yet speaks a thousand words; the brand’s latest campaign is one such example.
45-seconds long, it takes us through the life of a couple who are about to become parents for the second time. As the family members get ready to share responsibilities, we see how the home also plays an integral role in this relationship.
Last year, we saw the brand release an ad under the same tagline wherein a family, with the help of IKEA, brings a bit of the outdoors into their home.
IKEA made its debut in Hyderabad in 2018 and followed it with another store in Mumbai in 2020. As per NDTV, the furniture giant has bought a 48,000-square-metre plot in the city of Noida on the outskirts of Delhi as it plans to open its first shopping centre in India after the furniture giant's shopping centres business.