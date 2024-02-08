IKEA's 'Organising is Awesome' campaign adds a playful spin to storage solutions

“At IKEA, we understand that keeping your home organised is not just about practicality; it's about reclaiming your space and rediscovering the joy of the things you love. Through these films, we aim to not only bring laughter and relatability but also to showcase how IKEA's affordable and innovative storage solutions can make a significant difference in the lives of many. Organising is not just a task; it's a celebration of the things we love,” said Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India.