IKEA's Pride month campaign calls for more inclusivity and compassion

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign revolves around the message ‘Closets are for clothes and not identities’. The film is set in a busy IKEA store with a closet in the centre and leads with a thoughtful question to the ones who chose to enter the closet- "Many have lived here, can you?". The film goes on to show the reactions of curious customers who step in to find out what’s behind the closed doors—silence and a pair of headphones replaying biases that people from the queer community hear even today. Customers leave the closet with the realisation that, while they can step out, many will continue to live inside.