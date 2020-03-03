In 2020, this 84-year-old enjoys her first 'legal' drink

Leap year only comes once in four years and this was the time when marketers across categories went all out to use that one extra day in the year to attract new customers. This commercial was Aviation Gin's take on the trend. Before the end of the commercial, Manko takes a jab at Reynolds, admitting that she had never heard of his name before she was approached for the ad. A YouTube user was quick to point out that it was probably because she was never of legal age to view his movies (especially his action movies like '6 Underground' which have an 'Adults Only' (A) rating). Reynolds manages to get the last word in when you hear his amiable laugh in a voice over in the background saying, “Ignore her, she’s been drinking.”