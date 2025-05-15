In Apple’s new ads, directed by Olivia Wilde, academia meets anxieties in 4K

In a bid to capture the zeitgeist of university life, Apple has unveiled a trio of advertisements directed by acclaimed filmmaker Olivia Wilde, showcasing how its Mac computers seamlessly integrate into the chaotic whirlwind of campus existence.

The campaign, crafted in collaboration with TBWA\Media Arts Lab and shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, presents a series of vignettes depicting university anxieties encountering the capabilities of Apple's tech – much to their surprise and occasional chagrin.

Wilde, who previously demonstrated her knack for capturing youthful dynamics in her directorial debut "Booksmart", brings her characteristic observational humour to the advertisements, which portray students outsmarting both their peers and authority figures with Apple's latest features. The three ads, while geared towards showing the practical use cases of Apple's new features on MacBooks, also manages to build a particularly cinematic horror-style plot around the products. Take a look.

Pointed

The first spot, titled "Pointed", addresses the all-too-familiar nightmare of insurmountable lecture notes. A student is faced with a frazzled roommate, who apparently wants to narrate the horrors of biochemistry lectures. Except, our protagonist isn't bothered, since Apple Intelligence's Summarise feature makes notetaking a cakewalk. With remarkable efficiency, the MacBook Air transforms pages of rambling notes into concise bullet points – an act of academic alchemy that leaves his roommate visibly impressed.

Dropped in

"Dropped In" plays like a power-dynamic thriller, complete with low-angle shots of an intimidating professor approaching a couple of students who happen to have MacBooks. The lighting creates long shadows across classroom floors, and ticking clocks emphasise the pressure—classic thriller elements suggesting imminent drama. Yet the Mac users stand out as anomalies, calmly deploying AirDrop with serene smiles to ward off any hassle that may come with conventional file-sharing. The professor's look of begrudging respect speaks volumes about technology bridging generational gaps.

Mirrored

Perhaps the most satisfying of the three is "Mirrored", which unfolds in the hushed confines of a university library. A focused student receives notification of a food delivery but faces a dilemma: her iPhone is just out of reach. The ad deploys classic horror techniques—creaking floorboards, looming shadows along library stacks, and the slow, deliberate movement of an approaching librarian filmed from the student's perspective. As the librarian rambles on about the 'dangers' of getting up from her seat, the student deftly uses iPhone Mirroring on her MacBook Air to accept the call without disrupting her workflow.

The campaign marks a continued evolution in Apple's advertising approach, getting top-drawer cinematographers and directors to craft visually aesthetic films. Just last week, the brand unveiled a short film directed by Cannes Palme d'Or winner Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.