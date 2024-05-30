In its 17th edition now, a relook at the origins of Goafest

In the first two editions, the Ad Club stayed away from the event. However, in 2008, it buried the hatchet and Abby Awards was integrated into Goafest. The two organisations reached an agreement: The Ad Club, which owns the Abby Awards, was responsible for appointing the jury and judging the awards. The awards would then be presented at Goafest. This event, featuring days of seminars and nightly award ceremonies, would be organised by the AAAI. This collaboration has been successful, and both organisations continue to work together harmoniously.