India ends Cannes Lions 2024 with 18 metals; its lowest tally since 2019

TGTHR, Leo Burnett, & McCann scored wins on day five.
The Indian innings at Cannes Lions 2024 has ended on a meek note. It only managed to muster 18 metals in five days, which includes only two Gold Lions.
It is the lowest from the Indian contingent since 2019 where its tally stood at 18 metals as well.
On day five of the awards, only TGTHR, Leo Burnett, and McCann Worldwide were awarded Lions.
Cannes Lions revealed winners from five categories, and the Indian agencies scored in only two: Sustainable Development Goals and Glass: The Lion For Change.
The categories in which India scored no wins were:
Film Lions
Titanium Lions
Grand Prix For Good
TGTHR and Leo Burnett won a Silver Lion each in the Glass: The Lion For Change category.
Working for Harpic, TGTHR built Loocator, an app that lets you find public toilets on the go. Users can find, add and rate toilets with just a click.
Leo Burnett was awarded a Silver for Project Farm Equal, a project made for Lay’s, to empower and raise awareness about the achievements of women farmers.
“The Glass Lion for Change is without doubt one of the most special Lions to be bringing home. And to win a silver in this category makes us immensely proud of the work we are doing,"said Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe - South Asia and Chairman Leo Burnett - South Asia.
This award is a testament to our partnership with PepsiCo and their faith and conviction in our ideas. Lays Farm Equal solves for design solution disparities and makes farming a level playing field for both sexes – a pivotal point for the agriculture industry,”
In the Sustainable Development Goals category, McCann Worldwide won a Bronze for ESAF Small Finance Bank’s Dabba Savings Account that aimed to bring India’s rural women into the organised banking system.
Commenting on the win Prasoon Joshi Chairman McCann Asia Pacific & CEO and Chief Creative Officer McCann India said, "We partnered with ESAF Small Finance bank and launched an innovative initiative called 'Dabba Savings Account' This initiative is focused on empowering women through financial inclusion."
"In today's rapidly advancing tech landscape, it is imperative to ensure that women play a central role in the transformative changes sweeping India."
"Acknowledging the challenges posed by social structures and limited access to education, our project taps into insights from women's existing savings behaviours. By integrating new-age technology with their traditional savings practices, we aim to facilitate greater participation of rural Indian women in banking. The humble rice Dabba in the kitchen has now got a more solid and safer tech extension, making it a beacon of hope and empowerment."
"This initiative not only promotes structured financial planning but also harnesses the full potential of India's tech revolution and enhances the reach of financial services across the nation. It represents a significant stride towards empowering women economically and nurturing a more inclusive society."
Leo Burnett too won a Bronze in this category for Drops of Joy, a water positivity campaign for Lay’s.