India Gate Uplife launches new campaign to rethink health resolutions

India Gate Uplife has launched a digital-first campaign titled #KeepItUp with Uplife, timed around Quitters’ Day, a period often associated with people abandoning New Year health resolutions. The campaign focuses on reframing health goals as long-term habits rather than short-term commitments.

Observed on the second Friday of January, Quitters’ Day has come to symbolise the drop in motivation that follows ambitious New Year promises. The campaign draws on this behavioural insight to encourage a more realistic approach to health, placing emphasis on repetition, simple choices, and manageable routines.

Through short-form digital content, the campaign highlights small, everyday health hacks and food-related cues designed to fit into modern lifestyles. Instead of promoting drastic changes, it presents health as something that can be sustained through regular, achievable actions.

Commenting on the campaign, Kunal Sharma, vice president – Marketing and Organised Trade, KRBL, said: “‘Quitters’ Day highlights a common behavioural pattern for annual resolutions—where motivation peaks early but fades quickly when goals feel overwhelming. With #KeepItUp with Uplife campaign, we wanted to acknowledge this reality and shift the conversation from quitting to consistency. By focusing on practical hacks and healthy eating cues, our aim is to support consumers stick to their health resolutions rather than feel discouraged. India Gate Uplife is one such hack designed to be a trusted partner in this journey, empowering people with better choices that support their health goals—not just in January, but throughout the year.”

The campaign is being amplified through a digital-led approach, with influencers from sports, fitness, entertainment, and entrepreneurship sharing personal perspectives on discipline and consistency. The outreach also includes placements across digital platforms, meme-based content, and collaborations with nano and mid-tier creators.

In addition to online activity, the initiative extends to offline touchpoints through a Blinkit activation in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, where branded wristbands are being distributed to reinforce the campaign’s central message during the New Year period.