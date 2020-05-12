“India needs to focus on athletes and sports performance for a post-pandemic comeback”: GroupM ESP Properties playbook

The post COVID-19 time is expected to define “new normalcy” which in turn will have a telling effect on all aspects of business including sports.

Keeping the fans engaged is an important KPI for a rightsholder & broadcaster. The lockdown times could be a perfect opportunity for both to make heroes off their fans.

Broadcasters should toy around with various non-live sport-ainment formats as the fan acceptability quotient is high right now. Innovative content formats need to be thought of between the talent and broadcaster to make the most out of a fan’s interest in some sporting action.

Government partnerships in sports realm is the need of the hour. Government and sponsors have worked together beautifully as Public-Private-Partnerships. Post COVID-19 time will call for many such initiatives.