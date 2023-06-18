India scores four shortlists in the PR Lions category, none in the Pharma Lions

Leo Burnett, Talented, and FCB Interface Mumbai have bagged the shortlists.
India has scored four shortlists in the PR Lions category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. However, no shortlists went the nation’s way in the Pharma Lions category.
Leo Burnett:
Airtel 175 Replayed for Airtel
#BRINGBACK2011 for Oreo India
Talented:
Why Is This A Swiggy Ad? for Swiggy
FCB Interface Mumbai/FCB Brasil, Sao Paulo:
TR For Teacher for Navneet
The country’s tally stands at six. Earlier, Ogilvy bagged a shortlist in the Glass: The Lion for Change, and Leo Burnett scored a shortlist in the Innovation Lions category.