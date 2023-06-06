Ogilvy and Leo Burnett bag two shortlists for India at Cannes Lions 2023

Ogilvy was shortlisted in the Glass: The Lion for Change category meanwhile, Leo Burnett bagged a shortlist in the Innovation category
Cannes Lions 2023 has announced the shortlist for the Innovation, Titanium and Glass: The Lion For Change categories.
Ogilvy and Leo Burnett have bagged two shortlists for India at Cannes 2023. Ogilvy was shortlisted in the Glass: The Lion for Change category for the ‘Dove Self-Esteem Project’ meanwhile, Leo Burnett bagged a shortlist in the Innovation category for the ‘Lays’ Smart Farm’ campaign.
There is no shortlist from India for the Titanium category this year.