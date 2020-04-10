India Today takes a dig at rivals Times Now and Republic TV

The attack in the form of a branded communication comes on the back of BARC ratings for megacities for week 13 of 2020.
The copy of the ad reads, “TIMES have changed and REPUBLIC now watches India Today.” The communication is based on TV viewership measurement body BARC’s ratings for week 13 of 2020 (Saturday, March 28 to Friday, April 3).
India Today TV surpassed rival English news channels in ‘megacities’ to claim the top spot. According to BARC data, India Today TV recorded 657,000 impressions in megacities among NCCS 22+ Male AB.
Rival Republic TV got 619,000 Impressions. Republic TV was followed by Times Now at with 386,000 Impressions.