India wins 19 Pencils in The One Show 2023

Leo Burnett India and DDB Mudra Group are the Gold winners.
Agencies in India won a combined 19 Pencils and 37 Merits in The One Show 2023, it was announced in advance of tomorrow night’s special 50th anniversary awards ceremony at Hammerstein Ballroom during Creative Week in New York, where Best of Show, Best of Discipline, special awards, and “of the Year” honors will be unveiled.
Leo Burnett India Mumbai with Offroad Films Mumbai picked up two prestigious One Show Gold Pencils for “The Missing Chapter” on behalf of P&G Whisper, one each in Integrated and Out of Home. DDB Mudra Group Mumbai received one Gold for “A Silent Frown” on behalf of Charlie Chaplin Foundation in design.
The One Show 2023 Pencil winners from India are as follows
Gold
DDB Mudra Group Mumbai “A Silent Frown” for Charlie Chaplin Foundation in Design, Editorial - Books
Leo Burnett India Mumbai with Offroad Films Mumbai “The Missing Chapter” for P&G Whisper, Integrated, Integrated Campaign
Leo Burnett India Mumbai with Offroad Films Mumbai “The Missing Chapter” for P&G Whisper, Out of Home, Craft - Art Direction
Silver
BBDO India Mumbai “See Equal #ShareTheLoad” for P&G India in Creative Effectiveness, Single Region or Market - Consumer / Brand
DDB Mudra Group Mumbai “A Silent Frown” for Charlie Chaplin Foundation in Design, Craft - Illustration
FCB India Group Gurugram with Kinnect Mumbai, FCB Chicago and Lord+Thomas Chicago “Chatpat” for SOS Children's Villages in Interactive, Online & Mobile, Online-only Video - Series
Leo Burnett New Delhi with Prodigious Mumbai “Airtel 175 Replayed” for Airtel in Branded Entertainment, Craft - Use of Technology
Leo Burnett New Delhi with Prodigious Mumbai “Airtel 175 Replayed” for Airtel in Experiential & Immersive, Events - Hybrid
Leo Burnett India Mumbai with Wavemaker India “#BringBack2011” for Oreo India in Integrated, Integrated Campaign
Leo Burnett India Mumbai with Offroad Films Mumbai “The Missing Chapter” for P&G Whisper in Cultural Driver, Multicultural Impact
Leo Burnett India Mumbai with Offroad Films Mumbai “The Missing Chapter” for P&G Whisper in Integrated, Craft - Art Direction
Bronze
BBDO India Mumbai “See Equal #ShareTheLoad” for P&G India in Integrated, Integrated Campaign
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Mumbai “Indian Stretchable Time” for Zepto in Moving Image Craft & Production, Casting
Leo Burnett New Delhi with Prodigious Mumbai “Airtel 175 Replayed” for Airtel in Experiential & Immersive, Craft - Storytelling
Ogilvy Mumbai “Perk Disclaimers” for Cadbury Perk in Branded Entertainment, Low Budget
VMLY&R Commerce India Mumbai “Smart Fill” for Unilever in Experiential & Immersive, Customer Experience / CX - In-Person
FCB India Group Gurugram with Kinnect Mumbai, FCB Chicago and Lord+Thomas Chicago “Chatpat” for SOS Children's Villages in Direct Marketing, Targeted Video - Online
FCB India Group Gurugram with Kinnect Mumbai, FCB Chicago and Lord+Thomas Chicago “Chatpat” for SOS Children's Villages in Social Media, Social Post - Single Platform Series
FCB India Group Gurugram with Kinnect Mumbai, FCB Chicago and Lord+Thomas Chicago “Chatpat” for SOS Children's Villages in Social Media, Active Engagement / Call to Action
Globally, FCB New York won the most One Show Gold Pencils with 11, including 10 for “McEnroe vs McEnroe” on behalf of AB InBev/Michelob ULTRA, which was the piece of work to win the most Golds this year.
A total of 20,166 pieces from 69 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2023. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 54 countries and regions were awarded 210 Gold Pencils, 200 Silver, 238 Bronze, and 1,172 Merits.
The One Show 2023 Best of Show, Best of Disciplines, special awards — including Fusion Pencil, Green Pencil, Sustainable Development Goals Pencil, and Penta Pencil — and “of the Year” honors will be announced tomorrow, May 19, at The One Show’s special 50th anniversary ceremony and celebration at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York to close out Creative Week 2023.
The One Show 2023 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on May 24, 2023.