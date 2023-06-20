By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Indian agencies fail to secure any metal on day one of Cannes Lions 2023

At the same event in 2022, the Indian contingent scored seven metals, including two Grands Prix.

India’s journey at the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023, is off to a poor start. Indian agencies didn’t register a single metal on day one of the prestigious event.

At the same event last year, the country had kicked off day one with seven metals, including two Grand Prix, three Silver Lions and two Bronze Lions.

The results of six categories, were declared. The shortlists include:

Radio and Audio

‘The Unheard Spotify Playlist’ by Wondrlab for Spotify

Print and Publishing

Why Is This A Swiggy Ad?’ by Talented for Swiggy

Outdoor

Suraksha Teeka’ by Dentsu Creative for Mortein

Health Grand Prix for Good

No shortlist

Health and Wellness

No shortlist

Pharma

No shortlist

In 2022, India won 47 metals at the event. With four days remaining, the question on people’s mind is: can India match last year’s tally?

Cannes LionsCannes Lions 2023