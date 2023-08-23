Google, McDonald's, Zomato, Netflix celebrate Chandrayaan-3’s historical lunar success

As Chandrayaan's Vikram lander touches down on the moon brands join in on ISRO's triumph, expressing their joy and support.
India's space agency ISRO has once again etched its name in the annals of history. Today (August 23, 2023), at 6:02 pm local time, the nation celebrated a resounding success as Chandrayaan-3's lander, Vikram, gently embraced the uncharted surface of the Moon's southern pole.
This remarkable achievement comes four years after the heartbreaking loss of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander during its previous attempt, serving as a testament to ISRO's unwavering commitment to advancement and innovation.
Chandrayaan-3's triumph marks India's ascent as the fourth nation to achieve such a milestone, following in the footsteps of the United States, Russia, and China.
As the news of the lunar landing spread like wildfire, Indian brands joined in the celebration, expressing their joy and support for ISRO's accomplishment. With anticipation brimming, let's now explore how brands are celebrating India’s big win!
Google India
Coca-Cola India
Netflix India
Zomato
Swiggy
Durex India
McDonald's India
Domino's India
Subway India
KFC India
Pizza Hut India
Lay's India
Kurkure
Snickers India
Uber India
Tata Neu
makemytrip
ixigo
Nissan India
Tata CLiQ
Snapdeal
Croma