Indian creatives Ashwini Deshpande, Bhupal Ramnathkar, and Geet Rathi are on The One Show 2021 Design jury

The judging is online and the finalists (winners) will be declared mid-May.
The One Show is one of the world's most prestigious award shows in advertising, design and digital marketing. For its 2021 Design jury, it has named three Indian creatives:
Ashwini Deshpande: Co-Founder and Director (Elephant Design)
Bhupal Ramnathkar: Founder and Chairman (Umbrella Design)
Geet Rathi- Creative Director / Design Director (TBWA)
We (afaqs!) had reported in January 2021 about five top creatives from India who will serve as judges for The One Show 2021.
Swati Bhattacharya, CCO, FCB Ulka, Gurgaon (Film)
Raj Kamble, founder/CCO, Famous Innovations, Mumbai (Creative Use of Data)
Lyndon Louis, ECD, Brandcare Medical Advertising & Consultancy, Thane (Health Wellness & Pharma)
Senthil Kumar, CCO, Wunderman Thompson India, Bangalore (Integrated & Experiential/Immersive)
Geet Rathi, CD, TBWA\Mumbai (Direct Marketing)