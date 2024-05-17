Indian filmmakers turn tech reviewers in boAt's Airdopes 800 launch campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign collaborates with acclaimed filmmakers from B-town like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan, and Guneet Monga.
boAt, the player in the consumer electronics market, has announced a collaboration with some of India's celebrated filmmakers – Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan, and Guneet Monga. This collaboration marks the launch of boAt's latest innovation, Airdopes 800, a product powered by Dolby Audio.
Fusing the realms of cinema and sound, this venture aims to redefine the auditory experience, inviting users to immerse themselves in the world of Dolby Audio as envisioned by these filmmakers. Each filmmaker will contribute a distinctive narrative, sharing their personal encounters with the Airdopes 800 and how it enhances their creative process.
“We are thrilled to partner with these incredible filmmakers for the launch of the Airdopes 800,” said Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO at boAt. “Their expertise in storytelling impeccably complements the Airdopes 800's ability to transport listeners into the heart of the action. We believe this collaboration will resonate deeply with movie lovers and audiophiles alike.”
The collaboration will extend beyond mere endorsement, boAt and the filmmakers will collaborate on exclusive content that explores the intersection of film and audio.
Equipped with Dolby Audio technology, the boAt Airdopes 800 delivers a rich, surround sound that puts listeners right in the middle of the action. With exceptional audio quality and a comfortable fit, the Airdopes 800 is the companion for movie lovers, music enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to experience their audio content in a whole new way.