Indian football stars and Jar App team up for a hilarious and self-aware commercial

The ad’s plot revolves around a discussion between Jar app's CMO, Akashdeep Singhal, and Sunil Chhetri, just a day before the footballers are scheduled to shoot a commercial for the Jar app. Chhetri requests essential items such as vanity vans and lunch for the shoot, but Singhal is resolute in his determination to reduce the brand's marketing expenses, leaving the footballers disheartened.