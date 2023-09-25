Indian football stars and Jar App team up for a hilarious and self-aware commercial

The ad featuring Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Rohit Kumar takes a humorous twist, highlighting the perpetual pursuit of cost-saving measures by self-funded startups.
Digital savings app "Jar" teams up with renowned Indian footballers Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Rohit Kumar for its latest commercial. The ad effectively portrays the frugal tendencies often associated with self-funded startups, showcasing how they are constantly seeking ways to cut costs.
The ad’s plot revolves around a discussion between Jar app's CMO, Akashdeep Singhal, and Sunil Chhetri, just a day before the footballers are scheduled to shoot a commercial for the Jar app. Chhetri requests essential items such as vanity vans and lunch for the shoot, but Singhal is resolute in his determination to reduce the brand's marketing expenses, leaving the footballers disheartened.
Chhetri injects a touch of humour into the situation by questioning, "Savings app chalane ke liye, har baat pe saving zaroori hai kya?" The advertisement also underscores Jar App's partnership with the Bengaluru Football Club for the upcoming 2023/24 Indian Super League season.
Filmed in a raw and engaging style, the Jar App ad captivates viewers from start to finish. It is a refreshing sight to witness Indian footballers featured prominently in the advertisement.
The ad aligns with the growing trend of self-aware campaigns, akin to Adobe's recent campaign featuring American comedian Hasan Minhaj. In the campaign, Hasan plays himself and is persuaded to endorse Adobe, highlighting Acrobat's real-time document editing and signing capabilities.
A few years ago, Netflix also embraced the self-aware trend with an ad featuring Anurag Kashyap, where the focus was on poking fun at clichéd Diwali advertisements. The ad underscores Netflix's diverse range of entertainment options, encompassing a multitude of series spanning across various genres.