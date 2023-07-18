India’s E&M industry to grow at 9.48% CAGR to reach INR 6,828,944Cr by 2027: PwC Report

Rajib Basu, Partner & Leader – Entertainment & Media, PwC India says, “The Indian Media and Entertainment outlook for the next few years will show an exciting pace of growth. We have a good view of how the industry has reset itself after the pandemic. Increased mobile penetration and the use of digital technologies are poised to disrupt existing channels and create new possibilities in the years ahead for the sector. It is increasingly becoming important for traditional media and entertainment businesses to adopt the right strategies for growth as they face competition from digitally powered businesses.”