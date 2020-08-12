Indigo Consulting wins L’Oreal Paris’s digital marketing mandate

Commenting on the account win, Ankush Sohoni, vice president, Strategic Business Unit, Indigo Consulting, said, “The beauty and skin care category in India is filled with great opportunity. L’Oreal Paris is one of the few brands in this category that has embraced digital extensively and has leveraged it to transform itself. L’Oreal is dialling up on new marketing codes to provide access and deep personalised experiences to its consumers. The use of data is intrinsic to what they do on digital and the quality of communication that they put out is rich. We are looking forward to use our capability of integrating data, creativity and technology to support L’Oreal Paris to achieve their business and brand goals. It is a privilege to get the opportunity to work on such an amazing brand.”