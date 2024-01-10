Indkal Technologies ropes in Karan Johar as its appliance ambassador

Indkal Technologies, the authorized distributor for BLACK+DECKER® major appliances in India, has revealed that Karan Johar, as the brand ambassador for their air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines business in India.
BLACK+DECKER® Large appliances claim to offer a premium easy-by-design product range built with a host of intuitive features that seem tp align with Karan Johar’s style, craftsmanship, and commitment.
Anand Dubey, CEO, says, “We are thrilled to have Karan Johar as the face of BLACK+DECKER® Large Appliances in India. We believe Karan's style compliments our customers’ appetite for premium products with cutting-edge technology, top performance, and elegant design.”
This association seems crucial for Indkal as it aims to expand its presence and bring both innovation as well as versatility to the Indian market.
Karan Johar expresses his excitement, “I've always believed that high quality and innovation lends style and class to everything in life, and BLACK+DECKER® brand has exemplified that for many decades. I'm looking forward to being a part of this journey and introducing consumers to the fantastic range of BLACK+DECKER® Large Appliances."
“As a global leader in home products, we continue to connect with our customers through meaningful experiences and deliver on the BLACK+DECKER® brand promise,” said, Amit Datta, commercial director licensing, at Stanley Black & Decker.