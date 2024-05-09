inDrive names Vikrant Massey as first brand ambassador for India

The campaign is built around the brand’s key concept - Value for Money and inDrive’s USP “Offer Your fare” which gives people the freedom to decide the fare of a ride and even bargain with the driver directly within the app. With the inDrive app people can either offer a fare for their ride or choose one of the driver offers amongst many on the basis of their Vehicle Model, Driver Rating and Arrival Time. Through its brand film, inDrive has captured the daily hassles faced by Indians in the ride-hailing space and portrayed how inDrive solves it.